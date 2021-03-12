Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Shares Up 6.1%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.17. 328,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 248,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AHH. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 339.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 45.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 27,194 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.