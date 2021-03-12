Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON ARIX opened at GBX 186.50 ($2.44) on Wednesday. Arix Bioscience has a 12 month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 78.63 and a quick ratio of 78.53. The company has a market capitalization of £253.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.72.

In related news, insider Naseem Amin acquired 183,000 shares of Arix Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £376,980 ($492,526.78).

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

