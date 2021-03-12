Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $20,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.11, for a total transaction of $454,728.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.58, for a total transaction of $1,126,259.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,415.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 255,391 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $276.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

