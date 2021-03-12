argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $326.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $311.00 to $326.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $421.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.65.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $308.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.04. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.30 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). Analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in argenx by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in argenx by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in argenx by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

