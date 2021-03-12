Argent Trust Co Sells 825 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Unilever by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $149,598,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,095,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.5139 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

