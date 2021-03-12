Argent Trust Co Sells 1,029 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $181.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

