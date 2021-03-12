Argent Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 47,085.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM opened at $402.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $386.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

