Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $4,871,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

NYSE SYK opened at $237.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.32. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $250.02. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

