Argent Trust Co Acquires 45 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,037,559. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW stock opened at $342.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.54 and its 200 day moving average is $303.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

