Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Ardelyx alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Ardelyx stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $691.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $638,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $306,600.00. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,922,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,306 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ardelyx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164,447 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 734,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.