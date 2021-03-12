Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 614 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.29. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,473. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.