Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,208,283,000 after buying an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,445,000 after buying an additional 318,250 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $514,255,000 after buying an additional 248,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.44. 36,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,598. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.32. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $200.19. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,483 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,123 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.24.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

