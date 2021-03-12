Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 500.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $326,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUGT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 29,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.65. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $125.90.

