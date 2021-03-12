Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $481,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $352.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $332.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,793 shares of company stock valued at $9,582,941 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

