Archer Investment Corp Takes $780,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000.

Shares of UDEC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.64. 47,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,307. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

