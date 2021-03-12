Archer Investment Corp Sells 173 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 133,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,308 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 402,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 90,567 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 143,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 89,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 68,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $110.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.96.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.