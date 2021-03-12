Archer Investment Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 133,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $99.44. 5,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,235. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average of $88.68.

