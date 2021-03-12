Archer Investment Corp Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 1.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $259.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

