Archer Investment Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.6% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $226.30 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

