Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Newmont were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,903.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,989 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

