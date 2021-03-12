ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.49

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.49 and last traded at C$8.42, with a volume of 3541233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.46.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.58.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.