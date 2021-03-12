Arbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GABC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after buying an additional 66,956 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,197,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GABC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $44.81. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

