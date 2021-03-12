Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.42.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.84. 39,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,183. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 168.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 129,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 81,285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $6,858,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Aramark by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Aramark by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Aramark by 15.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

