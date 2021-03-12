Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AQST traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,284. The stock has a market cap of $160.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $265,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

