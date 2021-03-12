Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after buying an additional 96,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 621,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 55,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 204,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.