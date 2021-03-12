Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Short Interest Update

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 945.5% from the February 11th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS APLD opened at $0.18 on Friday. Applied Science Products has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15.

Applied Science Products Company Profile

Applied Science Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment.

