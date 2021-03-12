Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

AAOI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $235.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047 in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 58,458 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 248,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

