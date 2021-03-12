Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $151.00 at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by analysts at Wedbush to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.01.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

