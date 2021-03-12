Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to post sales of $82.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.02 million. Appian posted sales of $78.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $354.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $355.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $410.41 million, with estimates ranging from $405.80 million to $418.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%.

APPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $19.13 on Friday, hitting $173.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,315. Appian has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.22 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.46.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Appian by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Appian by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Appian by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Appian by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.