AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.16 Million

Analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to post sales of $78.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.90 million and the highest is $78.42 million. AppFolio posted sales of $72.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $346.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.30 million to $349.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $412.85 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $418.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%.

APPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $55,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,350 shares of company stock worth $11,859,122. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.46. The stock had a trading volume of 214,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,155. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.36 and its 200 day moving average is $159.30. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $186.59.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

