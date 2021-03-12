Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollo Medical in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

AMEH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

AMEH stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 62,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

