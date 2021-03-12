Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.32

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 899962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,061,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 699,870 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 322,562 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 223.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 267,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 211,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

