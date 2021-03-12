Aperio Group LLC Has $640,000 Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 29.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4,334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,967 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $128.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.02 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $175,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,045,350 shares of company stock worth $111,138,289 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

