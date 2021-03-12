Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,195 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 169,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TowneBank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $3,804,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOWN opened at $31.76 on Friday. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

