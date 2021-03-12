Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their market perform rating on shares of Apache (NASDAQ:APA) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised Apache from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised Apache from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Apache from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apache presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of Apache stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,530,664. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Research analysts forecast that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Apache by 1,871.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apache by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter valued at $20,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Apache by 463.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,263 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apache by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 779,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

