Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. AON comprises 1.5% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,164,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of AON by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $2,204,000. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 9.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON stock remained flat at $$228.00 during midday trading on Friday. 1,694,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,334. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $235.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.16.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

