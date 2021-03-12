Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $342.23

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $342.23 and last traded at $339.00, with a volume of 45245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $333.60.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.29.

The stock has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.38 and its 200 day moving average is $300.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

