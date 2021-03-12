Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AR. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. 164,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,219,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 4.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after buying an additional 2,272,128 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 1,025,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

