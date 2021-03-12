AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Trading Down 22.2%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares were down 22.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 1,459,285 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,076,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

