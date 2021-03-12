Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.77

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 234663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

