ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $370.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
