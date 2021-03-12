ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $370.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

