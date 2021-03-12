ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Announces Earnings Results

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

ANIP traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. 4,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

