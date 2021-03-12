ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Announces Earnings Results

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.
ANIP traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. 4,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $52.22.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
