AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.26.

NYSE:AU opened at $22.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.4805 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $24,905,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

