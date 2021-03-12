Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Anglo American to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $41.59 on Friday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

