Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Sells £1,947,396.52 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total value of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,857 ($37.33) on Thursday. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,020 ($39.46). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,690.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,281.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.94 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,041.54 ($26.67).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

