Anglo American (LON:AAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,020.00

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,020 ($39.46) and last traded at GBX 3,018.50 ($39.44), with a volume of 2705013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,913.50 ($38.07).

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,041.54 ($26.67).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,690.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,281.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.94 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Also, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, for a total transaction of £143,856 ($187,948.78). Insiders bought a total of 6,496 shares of company stock worth $15,766,596 over the last ninety days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

