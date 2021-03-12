Andrew Craig Miller Sells 5,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $525,550.00.

Shares of KRTX stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.32. 7,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,999. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,436,000 after acquiring an additional 185,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $18,216,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,912,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,555,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

