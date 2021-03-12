AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.14.
NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.25. 1,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.15.
In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000.
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
