AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.14.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.25. 1,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74). On average, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.