Analysts Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Target Price at $377.67

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $377.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $388.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.16 and a 200-day moving average of $382.26. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,913,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

