Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Target Price at $65.19

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

In related news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 29,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,881,475.05. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,983 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

